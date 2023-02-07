Rihanna Gets New Wax Figure at Madame Tussauds Ahead of Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna's latest wax figure is shining bright like a diamond. Madame Tussauds in New York City announced that the singer's latest figure has been unveiled ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

The figure, which is located in the Glow Room, sports the 34-year-old singer's 2018 Met Gala look. For the occasion, the hit maker turned heads when she dressed as the pope in a Maison Margiela design by John Galliano, as the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Madame Tussauds New York

Rihanna's figure wears the ensemble that features a diamond and crystal encrusted skirt, paired with an equally sparkling long overcoat. Making sure the look is complete, Rihanna's figure is fashioned in the matching Mitre. Paying attention to each detail, the figure also has the singer's diamond-encrusted manicure.

"Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon," Joerg Hanel, General Manager at Madame Tussauds New York, said in a statement.

According to Madame Tussauds, fans have another Rihanna figure that they will soon be able to see. The museum announced that they are in the process of constructing a wax figure that will wear the singer's Super Bowl halftime show ensemble.

Getty Images

That wax figure will be available to view later this year at the Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida.

Rihanna is set to hit the stage for the first time at the big game this Sunday, Feb. 12, and is slated to perform a medley of her biggest hits.

The details surrounding the performance are of course under wraps, but a source told ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" ahead of the big game.

"Rihanna is so excited. She is really focused on work and wants to wow her fans," the source said. "She's putting her all into it. She has been on a strict diet ahead of her halftime performance and trying to eat clean and be healthy."