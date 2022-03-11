Rihanna Is Now the Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire at 34

It's safe to say Rihanna no longer has to demand that "B**ch better have my money!" Forbes released its 2022 list of "America’s Richest Self-Made Women" in June, and the 34-year-old earned a top spot among the publication's annual ranking of the nation’s most financially-successful female entrepreneurs, executives, entertainers and more.

Not only is bad gal Rih-Rih sitting pretty with a net worth of $1.4 billion, but she's officially America's youngest self-made billionaire. She takes the title from 41-year-old Kim Kardashian, who came in 16th with a $1.8 billion fortune, thanks to her cosmetics and fragrance company, KKW Beauty, and her shapewear enterprise, Skims.

In August 2021, Forbes announced that Rihanna had officially become the wealthiest female musician in the world, second only to Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer. The publication estimated the singer's worth had climbed to an impressive number largely thanks to her ventures in beauty and fashion.

Fenty Beauty, which Forbes confirms Rihanna owns 50% of, makes up a majority of the mogul's fortune, which is incredibly impressive since she only launched the brand in 2017. But it's not surprising considering how popular the innovative beauty brand has become.

The rest of Rihanna's fortune comes from her stake in her lingerie company, Savage x Fenty and her earnings as a chart-topping musician and actress. In March, Bloomberg reported the lingerie company was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna⁠ -- as co-owner and holder of a 30-percent stake in the lingerie line⁠ -- is also her native Barbados’ first billionaire, as well as the only woman under 40 on this year’s list of female billionaires in the U.S.

Kylie Jenner -- who is the youngest non-billionaire on Forbes' list at age 24 -- was crowned by the publication as the youngest self-made billionaire in 2018. The outlet took away the title after investigating her net worth, which is currently $600 million. In a bombshell article, Forbes claimed that Kylie lied about her earnings for years and alleged that she backed up the numbers with falsified tax returns. The mother of two and her attorney, Michael Kump, denied the outlet's claims.

As for Rihanna, the GRAMMY winner added "mother" to her long list of accomplishments this year, giving birth to her first child with partner A$AP Rocky in May. A source told ET the singer gave birth to a baby boy in Los Angeles with A$AP by her side.

"They have not left each other's side," the source said of the couple at the time. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."

