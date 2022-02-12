Rihanna Says Being Pregnant Has Been an 'Exciting Journey So Far' (Exclusive)

Pregnant Rihanna is slaying the red carpet. The 33-year-old singer attended her first public event on Friday night since revealing she and longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. While walking the carpet, she spoke to ET about her stunning maternity fashion, what's she enjoying most about this stage in her life and the possibility of new music.

Outside Goya Studios in Los Angeles where she was celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Rihanna was seen showing off her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico Spring 2022 RTW halter top with matching pink pants and jewelry from Chopard and Messika. When asked about her stylish looks by ET's Rachel Smith, the singer said, "It's a long nine to 10 months. You have to enjoy it."

"I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could. And fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal," she continued, adding with a laugh, "It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend."

Bringing Rihanna's looks together is her current beauty routine, which includes "staying moisturized, from head to toe." And never leaving the house without her one of her must-haves from the Fenty Skin line, which is the "Gloss Bomb for sure," she said.

Of course, the singer is enjoying every moment of being pregnant. "It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it," Rihanna said, while joking that she's loving "donuts, so far."

While the singer is focused on "one thing at a time," she hasn't put music on the back burner. "Yes, you're still going to get music from me," she shared. But just don't expect any lullabies now that she's a mom-to-be. "My fans would kill me if they waited this long for a lullaby."

Also at the event was A$AP Rocky, who revealed to ET that he's loving "everything about" the journey so far. "I'm just excited for what I don't know yet. Everything is new to me," the rapper said. "So, I'm excited."

This is just the latest fashion statement Rihanna has made while pregnant. She first revealed her baby bump on Jan. 31 when she and 33-year-old A$AP happily strolled through his hometown -- Harlem, New York -- and she rocked an open pink coat while adorning her bump with jewelry.

More recent eye-catching looks have included her going out to dinner in a lace-up sweater and heels, and another dinner outing in a fur coat and a crop top.

A source recently told ET that Rihanna and A$AP are "so happy about her pregnancy." Rihanna has also made it no secret that she wants to be a mother. "She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source said. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."

