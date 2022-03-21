Rihanna Shows an Up Close and Personal Look at her Baby Bump

Rihanna is giving the world a look at her growing baby bump!

On Sunday, the Fenty Beauty founder shared a video on her Instagram Story that proudly showed off her tummy. “Taking 'booty do' to a new level #preggoaf,” she wrote. In the video, the mommy-to-be pans the camera around her stomach that is dressed in jeans and a cropped vintage T-shirt.

In a follow-up, the 34-year-old singer celebrates the latest lip gloss from her collection. “Not gon’ lie we f****d this new lipgloss color UUUPPP!!! #BubbleBinge is easily my new obsession,” she captioned the video that puts her glossy pout on display.

Instagram/@badgalriri

In a recent interview, Rihanna shared that she is in her third trimester. "There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed," she told Elle. "The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways."

When it comes to her parenting style, Rihanna shared that she is taking a cue some of Bravo’s Real Housewives. "Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that's really inspiring to me," she told the magazine.

"But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids," Rihanna added. "And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it. You talk about my kids, it's over."

In February, Rihanna gave ET some insight into her pregnancy and shared how much she is enjoying it. "It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it," she said, adding that her pregnancy craving is "doughnuts, so far."