Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in All-White Ensemble During Surprise Appearance

Rihanna may be pregnant, but that’s not stopping her from making the rounds.

The 35-year-old singer stopped by Ulta in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday. Rihanna, who is pregnant and expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky, wore a stunning all-white ensemble. The superstar walked the carpet in a long skirt, denim jacket, and a tight turtleneck that showed off her growing baby bump.

At one point, Rihanna makes a surprise appearance to a screaming crowd. The singer goes on to tell the group that she wanted to stop by and thank them for their support of the Fenty Beauty brand.

The appearance comes ahead of the anticipated release of her Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper in "Glass Slipper."

Rihanna first shared that she was expecting her second child in an epic fashion while performing at the Super Bowl in February. She has since performed at the 2023 Oscars and made several public appearances, proving she's the queen of maternity fashion.

On Tuesday, the GRAMMY winner shared several photos from her family’s Easter on Instagram, showing their 10-month-old son celebrating the holiday.

In the first set of photos, Rihanna and A$AP's baby boy is wearing a diamond necklace while sitting in the grass with a stuffed animal bunny with some plastic eggs around him. He's then shown sitting inside while wearing adorable bunny ears.

In another set of photos that the 35-year-old singer shared, her son is sitting in the grass looking at a book titled, How to Catch the Easter Bunny.

"Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It's nuts," she shared, reflecting on giving birth. "And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don't sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions and even then you're so paranoid. Because you're like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? No doctors, no nurses, we're just... going home?"