Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna can do no wrong at the Met Gala!

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna, 33, arrived at the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling diamond necklace.

Boyfriend A$AP Rocky joined the songstress on the carpet at the event, and brought all the color in an sizable wrap cloak that resembled a knitted quilt.

John Shearer/WireImage

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

Rihanna last made an appearance on the Met stairs in 2018, where she stayed true to the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme. The newly minted billionaire wore a strapless, pearl-and-crystal embellished Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, complete with a matching headpiece reminiscent of a pope's mitre, an elaborately decorated hat.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She also fabulously attended the soiree in 2017, as well as shut down the red carpet in 2015 when she arrived in a couture cape by Chinese designer Guo Pei over a pink dress. That year's theme was "China: Through the Looking Glass."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Be sure to keep up with all of ET's Met Gala 2021 coverage.