'Riverdale' Star Casey Cott Is Engaged to Girlfriend-- See the Announcement

Casey Cott is officially off the market!

The Riverdale star and his girlfriend are engaged. Cott, 28, shared the news on his Instagram on Saturday. The actor simply captioned the post with three ring emojis. In the selfie, he and his lady love are all smiles as she holds up her hand to show her engagement ring.

Cott, who portrays Kevin Keller on The CW series, received a number of congratulatory messages from his co-stars.

Vanessa Morgan wrote, "So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️, with Madelaine Petsch, adding "I’m so happy about this 😍."

Kelly Ripa, who is married to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and has made an appearance on the show, commented, "At last some good news ♥️♥️."

Marisol Nichols, Skeet Ulrich, Lola Consuelos, Vanessa Hudgens and many more famous faces sent them well wishes.

Cott is currently filming season 5 of the teen show in Vancouver, Canada. The first trailer for the upcoming season was released earlier this month. The new episodes will pick up after the show's COVID-19-shortened fourth season.

While the first few episodes of the new season will focus on their high school lives, there will be a seven-year time jump. When ET spoke to Nichols, who plays Veronica's mom, Hermione, she revealed not much has changed for her character when the show flashes forward.

Hear what she teased in the video below.