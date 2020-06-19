Rob Gronkowski Wants a 'Step Brothers' Sequel Starring Him and Shaquille O'Neal (Exclusive)

Rob Gronkowski is ready for his close up! The NFL star has teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal for a benefit event titled "The General Insurance Presents Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach." Before dishing about how the two athletes are helping to fight against social injustices, Gronkowski joked with ET's Kevin Frazier about his idea for a Step Brothers sequel starring him and the former Los Angeles Laker.

"We need to do the next movie Step Brothers, man," Gronkowski said as he reminisced about the first time he met O'Neal and got on his shoulders during a Shaq's Fun House party. "NBC, bring it on. Let's do it!"

From the moment they met, the two had an instant connection and formed a close friendship. "I've always been one of Shaq's biggest fans," Gronkowski expressed. "Because I was always a big man growing up, but then he's like, super ultra-big man, just the way that he dominated was just amazing to watch, and it always inspired me to just dominate like that too."

O'Neal also added that after they spent time together and met his family, he admired the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's interaction with his family and father. "It remind me of my interaction with my father before he passed away, and I just said to myself, this guy's a great guy," O'Neal noted.

Meanwhile, the two couldn't be more excited for their streaming charity event, which will put their relationship on the line in a series of epic challenges. On June 27, they will go head to head in events that include a lip-sync battle, a round of Horse and a wing-eating contest.

The virtual livestreamed event will also benefit NAACP, Boys and Girls Clubs and Feeding America in an effort to help the fight against social injustices.

"We said we're going to throw this party with a purpose. We're gonna raise money, we're gonna feed families, donate a large portion to the NAACP and Boys and Girls Club," O'Neal noted. "Because I know for a fact, we all know, music and sports can bring people together."

"We're throwing this event to unite people, to bring people together in a fun way," added Gronkowski. "And also for entertainment, put joy on people's faces. But also we're raising money for a great cause… because we want to ensure a world in which all individuals have equal rights without any discrimination."

"With the Boys and Girls Club, we want to make sure that your kids out there have all the opportunities to succeed in life to make it to the next level," the football player continued. "So the overall is, it's going to be a great event."

The General Insurance Presents Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach is streaming free worldwide on Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET.