Rob Lowe Celebrates the '80s (and Rob Lowe) in New NatGeo Series: First Look (Exclusive)

Rob Lowe is taking a trip back to the '80s in NatGeo's new series, The '80s: Top Ten. The upcoming series counts down the top trends of the decade, from streetwear and commercials to the most memorable moments and gadgets, with the help of celebrity panelists such as Kevin Smith, Jon Lovitz, Ridley Scott, Tony Hawk, Amber Riley, Joan Collins, Meatloaf and, of course, Lowe.

The six-part series is slated to premiere Saturday, Jan. 1 at 9 pm. ET/PT on NatGeo. All episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning Friday, Dec. 31.

Hosted and executive produced by Lowe, The '80s: Top Ten takes viewers down memory lane with six top 10 lists of '80s pop culture, as voted by a panel of experts. With stories that have never been told before from stars who were at the heart of the action -- from the launch of MTV and the Apple Macintosh to the tale of Teddy Ruxpin and Wendy's Super Bar, revisit why the '80s were an iconic time. But the question is, will viewers agree with the ultimate rankings?

ET exclusively debuts the official teaser for the series, as well as a first-look clip teeing up the streetwear episode (watch above).

In the 30-second promo, which Lowe cheekily narrates, the 9-1-1: Lone Star lead pokes a little fun at himself. The following sneak peek offers a quick preview at how the series will be formatted, and spotlights special guests like DMC and Tiffani Thiessen, who introduce the streetwear discussion.

