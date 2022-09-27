Robert Cormier, 'Heartland' Actor, Dead at 33

Robert Cormier has passed away. The Heartland actor died on Sept. 23, according to his obituary. He was 33.

The Canadian-born actor's visitation will be held in Ontario on Oct. 1, with the service scheduled for the following day.

No other details about his death were immediately available. ET has reached out to Cormier's rep for comment.

"Robert was an athlete, an actor, and a great brother. He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more," Cormier's obituary reads. "He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father."

"He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends," the obituary continues. "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

Cormier played Finn on season 15 of Heartland and was expected to appear in the next season, which will premiere on Oct. 2. UPtv, the show's network, paid tribute to the actor on Instagram, calling him "an amazing talent."

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing," the post continued. "Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers."

The show's account posted about the tragic news too, writing on Instagram that Cormier "was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons."

"On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time," the post added.

Throughout his career, Cormier appeared on series including Designated Survivor, Slasher and American Gods. He has three projects -- Transmission: Vol. 1, The Intersection and The Antagonist -- that are currently in post-production.

Cormier is survived by his parents, Robert and Lisa; his sisters Brittany, Krystal, and Stephanie; his grandmother, Joanne; and aunts, uncles and cousins. Cormier is predeceased by his grandfather, Bobby, as well as his grandparents, Connie and Keith.