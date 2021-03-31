Robert Irwin Takes Late Dad Steve's Truck for First Solo Drive to Visit Niece Grace

The late Steve Irwin's children, 22-year-old Bindi and 17-year-old Robert, continue to honor him during meaningful moments in their lives. On Tuesday, Robert shared a smiling picture of himself on Instagram next to his late father's truck, and shared the very special first ride he took in it by himself after passing his driver's license test.

Robert said he chose to take the car on his "first solo drive" to visit his newborn niece, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. The drive comes nearly a year after Robert shared that he was learning to drive in his dad's car.

"Passed my driving test! 🎉," Robert captioned the sweet picture. "My first solo drive was a super special one - took my dad’s old Ute to see Grace in the hospital right after she was born 😊."

Last week, Robert shared a photo of himself holding baby Grace. Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter last Thursday

"Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace ❤️," he wrote. "This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much - I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!"

Meanwhile, Bindi paid tribute to their late dad with her daughter's name, she recently explained on Instagram. "Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Discovery+ announced an upcoming one-hour special, Crikey! It's a Baby, which includes all the priceless moments leading up to the birth of Grace. In a preview, Robert notes, "I'm going to be the funnest uncle." Crikey! It's a Baby! streams on Discovery+ on April 25.