Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Brother of Patti LuPone, Dead at 76

Robert LuPone -- a Tony Award nominee who also starred as Tony Soprano's neighbor and family physician Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos -- has died. He was 76.

Robert was also, notably, the brother of Patti LuPone.

News of Robert's death was shared via a statement from the off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater, which he helped to establish in 1986.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer," read a post from the organization.

Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

A graduate of Julliard, Robert's first professional job was in the ensemble of Liza Minnelli's The Pajama Game. He made his Broadway debut in Sweet Potato in 1968, and went on to score a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in his role as Zach in A Chorus Line at the 1976 awards ceremony.

Among his television credits are The Sopranos, Sex & the City, Guiding Light and All My Children, for which he received a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Robert led the off-Broadway, non-profit MCC Theater company as an arts educator and founding Co-Artistic Director along with Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler for nearly 40 years, building it from the ground up. He helped to produce such shows as Frozen, Hand to God, School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play and the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Wit.