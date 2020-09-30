Robin Thicke Teases the Biggest Reveal in 'Masked Singer' History (Exclusive)

Season 4 of The Masked Singer is off to a strong start -- but Robin Thicke says it's only going to get better. In an interview with ET's Keltie Knight on Tuesday, the Masked Singer panelist said Wednesday's reveal will be "huge."

"[It's] a huge reveal. This is something that we've never done on The Masked Singer," Thicke teased. "I can't really give it away, but I will say that what happens on The Masked Singer has never happened before, and it is incredibly entertaining, probably one of my very favorite moments."

"[It] might be the most shocking in the history of The Masked Singer, so do not miss [it]," he added.

Last week's episode of the Fox reality competition saw its first elimination of the season. The Dragon was unmasked, and revealed to be none other than Busta Rhymes.

Thicke said he knew his identity after "the two first sentences."

"I'm better at getting the musical tones than I am knowing how many children and how many divorces they've had," he said with a laugh. "Jenny [McCarthy] knows so many personal details about these people. I do not know that stuff, but I'm pretty good with the tones or body language.

"So Busta, right in the two first sentences, I was like, 'Wait a minute... that's Busta Rhymes!'" he recalled. "I've been listening to him since I was a kid, so I knew that one."

Thicke and fellow panelists McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger returned to The Masked Singer stage with new safety protocols put in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Blurred Lines" singer said he's feeling "gratitude" to be able to return to work and bring some joy to people's homes during these tough times.

"This year has just been so challenging for the human spirit, and so to be able to No. 1 have a job, and to be able to go back to that and to see friends that you genuinely enjoy being at work with -- to laugh with them and to go home and feel safe... that is what we were all struggling to find right now," he said. "So that gives me a lot of gratitude to have these shows and have these friends and to have these co-workers and feel safe with that. I was very blessed."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays on Fox. See more in the video below.