Romee Strijd Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Laurens van Leeuwen

Former Victoria Secret model Romee Strijd announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with Laurens van Leeuwen.

"Soon we will be a family of 4, can’t wait," the 26-year-old Dutch model wrote on Instagram.

Strijd gave birth to her first daughter, Mint, in December 2020 after a years-long struggle with polycystic ovarian syndrome, or PCOS.



"WE’RE HAVING A BABY ?," she wrote when she announced her first pregnancy. "2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way."

PCOS is a hormonal disorder, during which a woman's ovaries may develop small collections of fluid and fail to regularly release eggs.

Strijd and van Leeuwen have been together for more than a decade. In January, she announced that he had proposed to her during a trip to the Swiss Alps.

"I said YES 💍❤️," she captioned the proposal pics. Now, there is a wedding and a baby in the works.