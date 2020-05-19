Rooney Mara Expecting First Child With Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara is pregnant with her first child with her longtime love, Joaquin Phoenix, according to multiple reports.

Page Six was the first to report the news of Mara's pregnancy, reporting the 35-year-old actress may already be as far as six months along, and that the couple has been quietly quarantining at their home in Los Angeles together amid the coronavirus pandemic. ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

The notoriously private couple -- who met while filming 2013's Her -- has been linked together since 2016 when they reunited for Mary Magdalene, in which Mara played the title role while Phoenix played Jesus. They reportedly got engaged last May, though they have never commented on it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in October, 45-year-old Phoenix said that he thought Mara despised him when they first met. He soon learned she's simply shy.

"She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet," he also admitted to the magazine. "We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

Mara supported Phoenix throughout awards season earlier this year as he picked up both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for his role in Joker. After the Oscars ceremony, the couple was snapped happily eating plant-based burgers from Monty's Good Burger.

"The two sat together beaming with happiness and basking in the glory of the night!" a source told ET at the time.

