Rosamund Pike Speaks Out Against Her Body Being Altered on Movie Posters

Rosamund Pike is speaking out about photoshopping and body image alterations in movie posters. The actress sat down with Kelly Clarksonon Wednesday as admitted that she's been the subject of unapproved photo doctoring in the past.

"For the poster for Johnny English [Reborn], my breasts were augmented," Pike shared, recalling the poster for the 2011 spy parody.

"In the poster for the character shot, I've got a really impressive chest. Which I don't have," she added with a laugh.

Pike spoke out about the photoshopping last year, and previously recalled how she asked the studio to have the poster retracted because of the alteration to her bust.

However, that's far from the only time she's found her image to be changed in a poster, and sometimes the changes are oddly miniscule.

"For Radioactive, strangely, they made my eyes brown," she said, referring to her 2019 biopic in which she played portrayed Marie Curie. "I still don't quite know why."

Pike said that after thinking about it, she was struck by the somewhat unsettling realization that even more subtle stranger alterations might happen all the time, and people just don't realize it.

"Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, 'Oh, I've got brown eyes,' or, 'I've got massive breasts.' But there's probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don't notice it," she said. "Because I think we're all losing our grip on what we really look like."

Pike currently stars in the Netflix drama film I Care A Lot, which premiered Feb. 19.