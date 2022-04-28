'Run the World' Adds Tika Sumpter, Cree Summer and More to Cast for Season 2

Starz is adding several familiar faces to the cast of its hit comedy series, Run the World. The network announced on Wednesday that Tika Sumpter, Comedian CP and Isha Blaaker are all joining the cast in recurring roles for the show's sophomore season.

Additionally, Cree Summer and Dear White People's Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins will join as guest stars.

Based in Harlem, New York, Run the World stars Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb and Corbin Reid as three fiercely loyal friends who work to juggle the trials and tribulations of being successful career women while navigating their romantic relationships and their connections to one another. As the show's logline reads, "At its core, it’s an unapologetically female show about enviable friendship and not only surviving – but thriving together."

Sumpter will play Naomi, the biological mother of Amari (Ellie Reine), who has returned home from the Navy. With the assertiveness of a military officer, she immediately reclaims her position in Amari’s life, leaving Sondi (Reid) to question her place in this new family dynamic.

Comedian CP will portray Preston Thurgood, a multimillionaire creator who has no need to put on airs in order to get Renee’s (Webb) attention. With a hilarious, down-to-earth personality and a lavish lifestyle to boot, Preston could give Renee everything she’s ever wanted, but she’s not so sure if he’s really the love of her life.

Blaaker, whom fans will remember from Madea Homecoming, will join as Phillip Houston, Whitney’s (Stevens West) business school rival who has returned from London fresh off a breakup of his own. Now that they’re both single, Phillip is not hiding his interest and their chemistry runs high. Sparks might start to fly.

Summer will guest star as Dr. Monica Mitchell, the ladies' new therapist, and Featherson-Jenkins will be India Blue, a beautiful and confident singer/songwriter/producer.

In addition to the casting news, the network also announced that Rachelle Williams-BenAry has joined the upcoming season as showrunner and executive producer.