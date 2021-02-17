'RuPaul's Drag Race' Documentary Gives Fans Unseen Look at Filming During the Pandemic

Not even the global coronavirus pandemic is going to dampen the spirits of RuPaul's Drag Race. VH1 is giving fans an inside look at the challenges overcome during filming on the reality competition series' historic 13th season.

The documentary special RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down chronicles the difficult and uniquely different season of Drag Race, which was shot amid the pandemic and proved to be a truly unexpected experience.

The special -- produced by VH1 and World of Wonder -- features vulnerable interviews with this season's cast of strong and determined queens, who navigated the challenges of filming amid a pandemic to create a wholly unique season of Drag Race.

Additionally, fans will get a look at casting reels, screen tests, testimonial interviews and behind-the-scenes footage revealing exactly what it took to implement safety protocols and produce an unforgettable and meaningful competition.

"In the face of a global pandemic that shut down film and television production around the world, the resilience and ingenuity of this season’s queens made herstory as one of the very first productions to be shot in the age of COVID-19," the network shared in a press release announcing the doc on Wednesday.

Among the celeb guests and judges this season, the show tapped Cynthia Erivo, Jamal Sims, Loni Love and Nicole Byer, and featured remote appearances from Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johansson. The protocols changed the way the show was made, but not the heart and passion that goes into every season.

The cast of season 13 -- which is currently airing on VH1 -- includes Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Utica Queen, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Kahmora Hall.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down airs Friday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.