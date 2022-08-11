Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Finalize Divorce

Billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his former supermodel wife, Jerry Hall, are officially divorced. This comes after Hall's lawyer filed a request to dismiss her petition in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. ET has now learned the divorce has been finalized.

"Jerry Hall and Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce," their attorneys said in identical statements to ET. "They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future."

Last month, 66-year-old Hall filed to divorce 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” and a date of separation was not listed.

Murdoch, the CEO and chairman of Fox's parent company, Newscorp, wed Hall during a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London back in March 2016. They revealed their engagement earlier that year in an announcement in one of his London-based newspapers.

At the time, Murdoch celebrated his marriage with Hall, tweeting, "No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world."

While this is the former supermodel and actress' first divorce, the separation is the media mogul's fourth. Murdoch had been previously married to Wendi Deng (1999-2013), Anna Maria Torv (1967-1999) and Patricia Booker (1956-1967).

For her part, Hall was famously tied to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger for more than two decades. She shares four children with the "Satisfaction" rocker -- Georgia May, Elizabeth, Gabriel and James Jagger. The couple ended their on-and-off union in 1999.