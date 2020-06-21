Russell Wilson Says Being a Stepfather to Ciara's Son Opened His Eyes to 'What Love Is Like'

Ciara's 6-year-old son, Future, taught Russell Wilson a lot about love and life.

Russell and Ciara are parents to 3-year-old daughter Sienna and have another baby on the way, but in a recent interview with Good Morning America, the NFL star credited Future with opening his eyes to what it means to be a father.

"Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," he said. "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children."

Ciara and Wilson married in 2016; the athlete has been a part of Future's life since he was a baby. Ciara split from his dad, rapper Future, in August 2014.

The "Level Up" singer honored Russell with a sweet post on Instagram on Father's Day. "There’s not a moment or day where you don’t think of or include our little ones. Your love for them brings my heart so much comfort and joy. You are truly the most beautiful man and being I’ve ever known, and the most beautiful part about you, is the Father in you ❤️ Happy Fathers Day Honey @DangeRussWilson! I love you sooo much! #FathersDay" she wrote.

Russell commented, "I’m forever grateful that Jesus has allowed me to love you and our beautiful, intelligent, and kind children. It’s the greatest gift in the world to love and guide and father these two and our 3rd on the way! “The father of a righteous child has great joy; a man who fathers a wise son rejoices in him.”

‭‭Proverbs‬ ‭23:24‬ ‭NIV‬‬."

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback will be co-hosting the ESPY Awards on Sunday night, alongside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird. He told GMA that he continues to feel protective of his children, especially amid nationwide conversations around race and police brutality.

"Hopefully we can continue to educate, continue to understand, continue to love in the midst of the process. Continue to try to forgive," he said. "I think that's a real important thing to understand that everybody's not perfect, but we can make our world better, and I think it starts with our homes."

"I think it's important for our moms and our dads and our loved ones to really guide and to impact," Russell added. "Hopefully, Ciara and I can continue to do that as best we can."

See more on the couple in the video below.