Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Gallbladder Condition

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Tuesday was treated for acute cholecystitis at Johns Hopkins Hospital, according to the court's office of public information. Acute cholecystitis is a "benign gallbladder condition," according to the office, and Ginsburg plans to participate in oral arguments Wednesday.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland," a statement from the Supreme Court said. "Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two. Updates will be provided as they become available."