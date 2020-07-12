Ryan and Trista Sutter Mark 17th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts Amid His Mystery Health Struggle

Ryan and Trista Sutter are still going strong after 17 years of marriage! The couple, who met on Trista's seasons of The Bachelorette in 2003 and tied the knot in a TV wedding later that year, each shared a black-and-white pic of their spouse to mark the milestone.

"More handsome today than he was on this day 17 years ago, but not only because I see him through the eyes of the mother of his children," Trista said of Ryan, with whom she shares Maxwell, 13, and Blakesley, 11.

"Because he continually works to better himself...and us. Because he is the most humble, hard-working, generous, sincere, kind-hearted human with the biggest heart and even bigger muscles," she gushed. "Because his bravery and resilience is something I personally strive for. And that smile and those eyes. I mean...they pretty much slay me."

Trista, 48, concluded her post by writing, "Happy anniversary, Mr. Sutter and thank you for giving me the best years of my life."

Ryan, meanwhile, thanked his wife "for the 17 years you’ve been there for me."

"Through good times and bad, sickness and health, blue skies and rain. You’ve stood by me through difficult times, supported me through change and sympathized with me through struggle," Ryan, 46, praised. "You’ve shown me grace and taught me gratitude. You challenge me and inspire me. You exemplify love and are a wonderful mother."

"You are my light, my reason and my hero. You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me and the love of my life," he continued. "Thank you. I love you. Happy Anniversary Mrs. Sutter."

The sweet posts came just a few days after Trista revealed that Ryan has been struggling with a mystery illness. While the former Bachelorette said that cancer has been ruled out, she also expressed frustration at her husband not having a diagnosis.

"Everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors. We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice," she wrote in part. "So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message."

Ryan took to Instagram after his wife's post to share that they've looked into "everything from Lyme disease, immune disorders, autoimmune disorders, viruses from bacterias and cancers and all sorts of stuff" while trying to determine what illness he has.

"I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue - sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good," he wrote. "... I appear to be sick for some unknown reason."

In a July interview with ET, the couple opened up about keeping their marriage strong.

"Marriage is hard work and we work constantly on trying to be better, and you have to," Trista said. "I think that there's so many components that go into happy marriages. And we've been really lucky, but it takes a lot of work."