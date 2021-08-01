Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2

Surprise, Ryan Guzman and Chrysti Ane's family just got bigger!

The9-1-1 star and his fiancee revealed on Instagram on Thursday that they welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Genevieve Valentina Guzman. The news was a surprise to many, as the couple hadn't shared they were expecting baby No. 2.

"Welcome to this crazy world mi hijita. Your mom, brother, and me are so happy you finally blessed us with your presence," Guzman, 33, posted alongside a black-and-white pic of Ane, 27, holding their new bundle of joy while at the hospital and him lovingly looking at the two. "Remember your family has your back por siempre. Love, Papa."

The Brazilian actress also posted the same photo, but in color, writing she had to "make a confession," and that she had "been pregnant for basically this entire quarantine."

"We welcomed our little lady Genevieve Valentina Guzman into the world today at 3:50 pm. Ry and I decided to be a little selfish this time around and keep this journey between us," she added in her post. "I’m so happy we did that. It was so special."

The couple is already parents to almost-2-year-old son named Mateo. The Power Rangers Ninja Steel actress and fitness guru hadn't been shy about documenting her first pregnancy journey with her fans on social media. However, the second time around she continued to post regularly, but never showed off her growing baby bump.

ET, meanwhile, spoke with Guzman in April, where he shared how the first few weeks of quarantine had been going for him and his family.

"I love it, watching my little boy bro cup in front of me, connecting with him is incredible," he marveled. "Me and my girl are the most connected we've ever been in our entire relationship because we gotta stay in the same place together."

See more in the video below.