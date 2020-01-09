Ryan Murphy and Husband David Miller Welcome Son Griffin -- See the Sweet Family Pic!

Ryan Murphy is now a father of three! The 54-year-old producer and screenwriter took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he and his husband, David Miller, had welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Griffin.

"Griffin Sullivan Miller Murphy. August 18, 6 pounds 13 ounces," Murphy captioned the precious photo of his two older sons, Logan, 7, and Ford, 5, looking lovingly at their baby brother.

Murphy originally announced the news that their family was expecting a new addition in a June piece for Architectural Digest.

Murphy has gotten candid about his family in the past, revealing in 2018 that a scary incident with his then-11-month-old son, Ford, helped inspire his series, 9-1-1.

“My son, Ford, was 11 months old [at the time], and in the middle of the night, stopped breathing,” Murphy said at the Fox TCAs. “We called 9-1-1, and obviously, we were in a panic and doing CPR. They showed up and at two in the morning, there were four responders. They were incredibly calm and nurturing, and they brought him back to life.”

Later that year, he revealed that Ford had been battling neuroblastoma, a form of pediatric cancer, for two years after a doctor found an abdominal tumor during a normal checkup.

“Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla,” Murphy wrote on Instagram at the time (via People).

