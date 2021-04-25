Ryan Reynolds Has a Hilarious Trick to End His Daughter's Baby Shark Obsession

Desperate times call for desperate measures! Ryan Reynolds has had enough of his youngest daughter, Betty's, Baby Shark obsession.

According to her actor dad, the 1-year-old cutie can't get enough of the yellow cartoon shark.

"My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There’s only one way to fix this," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, along with several promotional images of his wife, Blake Lively, from her 2016 horror film, The Shallows.

In the movie, Lively battles a vicious shark who leaves her stranded while surfing in the ocean.

Lively shared Reynolds' post on her Instagram Stories, writing, "...Well at least they'll have ample content for therapy."

The A-listers are parents to three daughters, Betty, 6-year-old James and 4-year-old Inez.

Back in November, Reynolds opened up to ET about his connection to Betty.

“I have a new baby. She's a little over a year now, so I really like hanging out with her, ‘cause it's fun watching her grow up," he said at the time.