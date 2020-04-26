Ryan Reynolds Jokes He's Turned to a New Method of 'Birth Control' With Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has jokes!

The Deadpool star's wife, Blake Lively, took her Instagram Story on Saturday to poke fun at her husband's baby ponytail, writing, "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity."

The silly photo shows about an inch of Reynolds' hair above his neck wrapped in a blue hair tie -- but the actor didn't let his wife have the last laugh. "Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so..." he quipped on his Instagram Story. Reynolds, 43, and Lively, 32, share three daughters: 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez, and a third daughter whose name has yet to be revealed. The former Gossip Girl star gave birth at the end of last summer.

Instagram

Earlier this month, Reynolds opened up about how he's finding quarantine life with Lively and their girls -- and revealed he doesn't "miss masculine company at all."

"Really, most men tend to just be the architects of someone's demise. So it's fine. I like just being here with the girls. I like doing the girls' stuff," he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "Like, I try not to push sort of gender normative ideas on my kids as they're born, but each one as soon as they came out of the chute, they wanted to make dresses, they wanted to dress in hot pink all day. That's what I've been doing. This morning we made dresses out of tissue paper, which was fun for them."

"This is what we're doing! We're developing the skills that will take us into the new world," he added with a laugh.

Reynolds also shared that Lively would soon have a hand in his quarantine grooming.

"Tomorrow, Blake is going to give me a haircut," he shared. "She did this once before. It took two and a half hours. And then at the end it looked like she had done the whole thing using only a lighter or, like those gloves that are made of sand paper. It would have been a little faster if she had just rubbed my head until the hair disappeared."

"But tomorrow I'm getting a haircut, and I'm very excited," he joked.

