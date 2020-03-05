Ryan Reynolds Treats Graduating Students From His Old High School to Pizza

Ryan Reynolds gave back to his former high school.

The Deadpool star surprised the graduating class and the teaching staff at Kitsilano high school with pizza from his favorite spot.

According to a source, the actor is treating all the grade 12 students from his old school in Vancouver and their teachers to a large pizza each from Nat’s Pizza on West Broadway. Nat’s has been around for decades and it was a place that the actor and his friends used to frequent often when he was in high school.

To receive their pizza the students simply need to go to Nat’s and get their gift card. There are 385 pizza in total.

The news was also shared in a commencement speech video Reynolds posted on his YouTube to students at his old alma mater on Friday. The actor shared that he only attended Kitsilano for his junior and senior year. He also shared a "chestnut of wisdom."

"You've heard the expression 'divide and conquer.' You see it everywhere. And dividing people is just a means to distract them, disarm them, whereby giving one an opportunity to conquer, and the world seems to subsist on this idea more and more and more," he said. "And it's getting really f**king boring. It's just overdone and I think that you guys want to be stylish and ahead of the curve. And I believe that your generation will be. So maybe practice the opposite, practice empathy."

"Some of you might consider me successful. I don't know some of you may have seen Green Lantern, but I'll tell you this: empathy has gotten me so much more, so much farther," he continued. "To my surprise [empathy] has made me money, friends, priceless memories. It's allowed me to fully accept and provide love. It's helped me recognize mistakes that I've made and learn from them. Above all it made me happy. It's something I'll probably be working on my whole life."

"I know that as soon as you saw me you were expecting dick jokes," Reynolds jokingly concluded. "I'm going to save those though for your university commencement speech, where you'll need them."

