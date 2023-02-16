Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Posts Loving Message to Him Days Before His 'Live' Announcement

Ryan Seacrest has a lot of support! On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate announced that he would be leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons on the show, and Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, would be stepping in.

While Seacrest has made the move to spend more time on his work in Los Angeles, the decision also puts him closer to his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. And days before he made his shocking announcement, Paige took to social media to celebrate her man.

"Happy Valentine’s Day mi amor 😘 Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime ❤️‍🔥Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures. Blessed to have the honor of loving you 🥰," the 25-year-old model wrote.

Giving the world a look inside their private romance, Paige's post included pictures of her and Seacrest on the beach, dining at restaurants and sharing sweet embraces.

The pair, who began their relationship in 2021, have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, aside from a couple of red carpet appearances.

On Thursday, following the news of his departure from Live, the American Idol host had a special message for Ripa.

"I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share. When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season," he wrote in part. "I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig."

Seacrest added that he will be back, filling in to guest host and will still maintain his friendship off-camera with his co-host.



"I’m looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future and Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you," he continued his post. "And congratulations to my brother Mark, feel free to remodel my dressing room!"

On Thursday, a source told ET that Seacrest had been thinking about leaving for years, but was very conflicted.

"He truly loves working with Kelly and the Live crew. However, with American Idol's upcoming season filming in Los Angeles and other opportunities, he felt leaving the show was the right thing to do," the source said.

The source added the the burnout and exhaustion that Seacrest experienced over the pandemic, put being bi-costal in perspective. Ultimately, he decided to focus on his West Coast opportunities. However, Seacrest knows that the show will be in good hands when Consuelos fills his spot.

"In 2020, Ryan suffered from exhaustion and was burnt out and he's trying to avoid that from happening again," the source noted. "Choosing Mark as Kelly's new co-host was easy. The network and Kelly wanted to avoid her and a new co-host not hitting it off. Mark and Kelly have hosted before and it's always gone well with fan reaction."