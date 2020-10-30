Sadie Robertson Opens Up About Her 'Dark' Battle With COVID-19

Sadie Robertson is sharing her "dark" experience with coronavirus. The pregnantDuck Dynasty star opened up about her symptoms on Wednesday's episode of her podcast, WHOA That's Good, revealing that some of the toughest parts of her illness were the sadness and depression she dealt with.

“All the physical pain on top of the loneliness of it, the isolation of it, makes you feel this depression that is something that I’d never experienced before," Sadie said on the podcast, which also included her sister Bella, 18, and mom Korie, 47 -- who also tested positive for COVID-19. "I'm not going to lie, I cried a lot.”

“It’s really a dark sickness,” she added.

The family shared that Bella was first to get sick, followed by Korie. Sadie originally tested negative, but after her husband, Christian Huff, came down with a fever, she realized she was going to get sick too.

"Two days later I was full-on COVID," Sadie said.

"Mine started with a really bad headache," she described. "Like, a different kind of headache than I've ever had -- it was like a migraine behind my eye. Then I got the cough, my throat was so red and on fire. It was terrible."

Sadie's symptoms intensified as she also experienced brain fog, body aches, a loss of taste and smell and difficulty sleeping, despite being "so tired."

The 23-year-old first revealed she was battling COVID-19 on Monday, sharing with fans that while she was nearly recovered, she was hospitalized following her diagnosis.

"Being so weak and so sick and throwing up as much as I was, I got very dehydrated," Sadie said on her podcast, explaining that she was also suffering from morning sickness. "At this point, when I was dehydrated, my chest pain had gotten really bad. I could barely talk and Mom came over and was like, 'You need to go to the hospital.'"

"I just remember you looked so pitiful and your voice was so weak, you could not talk," Korie said, adding that the moment Sadie went to the hospital alone was the moment Korie "knew she was a mom." "She's not just thinking about herself," she said.

Sadie urged fans to take COVID-19 seriously.

"I am a very healthy person, I exercise a lot and eat pretty good. I take care of myself. I honestly thought if I got COVID it would not be that bad. But no, I had it horribly,” she expressed. "So don't think you're just going to be fine... it is a really tough sickness that you don't want to get."

