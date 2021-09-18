Sadie Robertson's Daughter Honey Leaves Hospital as She Battles RSV

UPDATE:

Sadie Robertson's daughter, Honey, is leaving the hospital after a four-day stay.

On Saturday, the Duck Dynasty star shared the latest update on her 4-month-old's battle with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Sharing photos of a smiling Honey, she wrote that her little one gets to go home and recover from there.

"4 days in the hospital and this girl is happy to go home! She is still very congested with a bad cough, but her oxygen was good enough to get better from home :) we are so so grateful! Thank you for everyone who prayed for us 💗 we truly did feel your prayers! We didn’t expect to come home today and so we are very happy. Thank you God!" she wrote. "Also, to the parents who have kids in the hospital I am praying that your grieving heart would feel held, your anxious heart would find a deep peace, and your sad heart would find joy in the little moments. 💔 much love ❤️."

PREVIOUS:

Sadie Robertson's baby girl, Honey, is battling respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The former Duck Dynasty star revealed on her Instagram that her 4-month-old daughter has been hospitalized after contracting the respiratory virus. On Friday, Robertson, 24, shared a photo of her and her little one cradling in a hospital bed.

"We have been walking through this privately, but I want to give y’all a window in because I know so many around the world are going through this," the new mom begins. "The past few days have been very tough. Watching your child sick is one of the most heart breaking things. Seeing her little struggle brings me to tears like I have never cried, but seeing her strength has given me smiles I have never smiled. The love I have for this girl is unmatched."

Robertson continued by fawning over Honey's "sweet fighter spirit" and how "seeing the nurses and doctors love her and laugh at her silliness in the midst of sickness has brought joy to a dark room."

She noted that their fight isn't over but is positive she will recover in the days to come.

"To all the mamas and dads out there watching their child go through sickness I grieve with you," Robertson added, before sharing a Bible passage and concluding her message. "I’m so grateful for our friends and family believing this with us! RSV you stink."

On Saturday, she shared a brief update on Honey as they spent their fourth day in the hospital, and 10th day fighting RSV.

"Thank you for your prayers…Her oxygen is much better today so we are thankful for that and no tubes at the moment," she wrote.

Instagram Story

Robertson and husband Christian Huff, welcomed their daughter on May 11. The Dancing With the Stars alum previously opened up about her post-pregnancy journey, reflecting on the challenges once she got home.

During an episode of her WHOA That's Good podcast in July she shared that bringing Honey into the world "didn't all go quite as planned," as there were complications during her delivery. While Robertson first shared that she had felt so confident after giving birth, she called it "false confidence" due to both pain medication and helpful nurses.

Once she was home she suffered from a lot of physical pain, fear and anxiety. What helped her through was talking with her husband and turning to therapy, journaling and her faith to help her through her anxieties.

