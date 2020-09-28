Salt Bae's Restaurant in Boston Shut Down for Violating Coronavirus Safety Guidelines

A Boston, Massachusettes, restaurant opened by social media star Nusret Gökçe, aka “Salt Bae,” has been shut down for violating COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Video posted on Salt Bae’s Instagram shows crowds gathered outside Nusr-Et Boston when it opened about one week ago on Arlington Street.

The city ordered the steakhouse to close Saturday after receiving multiple complaints about the lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks, beginning opening night on Sept. 18.

Inspectors from the city’s Licensing Board observed long lines of customers who were not social distancing on multiple occasions.

The city’s licensing board is holding two hearings on Tuesday to discuss violations.

This story was originally published by CBS Boston on Sept. 28, 2020.