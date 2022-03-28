Sam Asghari Says He and Britney Spears Are 'So Excited to Start a New Chapter' (Exclusive)

Sam Asghari is looking forward to his future with fiancée Britney Spears! During the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party, the Black Monday actor dished on what's to come for the couple.

“Everything’s amazing,” Asghari tells ET’s Matt Cohen. “We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out.”

Asghari, 28, and Spears, 40, announced their engagement in September. Although he just got back from a celebration in Las Vegas with his ladylove, don’t expect the groom-to-be to have a blowout bachelor bash.

“Bachelor parties are in the past,” he says. “So, no bachelor party.”

When it comes to Asghari and Spears’ big plans for their wedding, homes and their future, the personal trainer promises it’s all going to be “new.”

“Everything is going to be new from here on out,” he shares.

Asghari has already gotten the stamp of approval from one of Spears’ friends. On Sunday, Donatella Versace spoke to ET and shared how she feels about the singer's future husband. "I like very much Sam, the boyfriend," Versace told Cohen during the same event. "A real nice person."

The designer shared that she would say “absolutely nothing” in regard to what she knows about the pair’s wedding plans. However, she did open up about her and Spears’ reunion.

"I went to see Britney because I always care about her," she said. "The last time she was in Milan was, like, 15 years ago, so I brought a few pictures to show to her. She was so moved."

She added that the GRAMMY-winning pop star is a "special" girl with "a good heart."