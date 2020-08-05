Sandra Bullock Helps Jada Pinkett Smith Give Back to Moms Working on the Front Lines (Exclusive)

Jada Pinkett Smith is giving back to a very special group of moms on Friday's episode of Red Table Talk -- and a surprise guest will be joining the show to help her out!

It's none other than Sandra Bullock, who makes an appearance to bring smiles to moms' faces in ET's exclusive trailer for the Mother's Day–themed episode.

"We are celebrating heroic mothers on the front lines of coronavirus. Grab a tissue and get ready for some surprises," Pinkett Smith teases. "And one of my favorite human beings on the planet pops in."

The next shot shows Pinkett Smith introducing Bullock to one lucky mom. Watch the trailer below.

Giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic has been important to Bullock, who -- together with boyfriend Bryan Randall -- donated 6,000 N95 masks to health care workers in Los Angeles. Randall shared the news on Instagram, revealing that Bullock's two children, 10-year-old Louis and 8-year-old Laila, were the ones who came up with the idea.

"Kids wanted to give masks. 6000 of them went to the warriors on the front lines in downtown LA," he captioned the Instagram photo of the mask delivery. "Thank you Olivia at #adventistwhitememorial. Thank you Ricardo at #childrenshospitallosangeles… Louis and Lailas note could not have said it better."

Friday's episode of Red Table Talk, "Mother's Day Surprises for Coronavirus Heroes," debuts at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

In addition to Bullock, gospel singer Tamela Mann will also make an appearance as Pinkett Smith and her family honor those working hard to keep us safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

See more on Red Table Talk in the video below.