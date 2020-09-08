Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Mark What Would Have Been Their Wedding Day

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating what would have been their wedding day. As they revealed on Instagram, they were set to tie the knot on Saturday, but have since had to adjust their wedding plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The couple announced their engagement in July 2019.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," the Modern Family star captioned a slideshow of cute pics of herself and Adams posing together at a vineyard. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams ✨."

"We were supposed to get married today. We didn’t," Adams captioned his post. "But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool. 📸: @brettrobert."

During a June appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! Hyland and Adams said that the pandemic had put a pause on their plans to get married.

"No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland explained to Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out... and just ages and of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible."

The actress, who has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised, and at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus.

In an August 2019 interview with ET, Adams said he and Hyland planned to take their time with wedding planning.

"I've said it before, everyone is so invested in the next thing. Like, when we were dating, everyone was like, 'When are you moving in?' And when we moved in, everyone was like, 'When are you going to get engaged?' ...It's like, hold on, don't forget that the destination isn't what it's about, the journey is what's fun," Adams said.

"We're, like, a month into being engaged and I've never been engaged before and I assume I'm never going to be again, so I kind of want to just enjoy this little time," he added.

The Bachelorette alum was sure about one thing: that his and Hyland's ceremony won't be televised. "I think they know I would never do that," he quipped.

