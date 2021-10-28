Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo of Son James in Celebration of His 'Bittersweet' 19th Birthday

Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating her son, James, on his special day.

TheSex and the City star posted a rare photo of her and husband Matthew Broderick's eldest child in celebration of his 19th birthday. Parker, 56, wrote that the day was "bittersweet" as he is away at college and can't be with him.

"Today. He doesn't wake with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell," she wrote. "New adults making lasting impressions. Opening his still young eyes. New thoughts. New books. New and different mornings."

"On this one, it's bittersweet. Not to be with him. To wish him the most happiest of birthdays," the And Just Like That… star continued, calling him her "Scorpio. Our Oct baby. Our JW."

She concluded by wishing him a happy birthday and "hoping every birthday wish to come true."

Parker and Broderick are also parents to 12-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha.

In September, Parker wrote that she was "gutted" as her children went off to school, but "exhilarated by the possibilities that await them."

Parker previously spoke with ET in 2019 about James going off to college, expressing that she couldn't "imagine what that feeling is to say goodbye to a child and hope you've left them with everything they need, here and here," pointing to her head and heart.

"I think what's important for them to see is that I like being a working person, and it's hard and it's interesting to me. I'm a curious person," she continued. "What I like to share with them is being curious has rewards and they don't come immediately."

