Sarah Michelle Gellar and Co-Stars Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Into every generation a Slayer is born, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was one for the 90s!

The 44-year-old actress celebrated the 25th anniversary of her hit show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on Instagram, writing, "25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Gellar's on-screen sister, Dawn Summers, commented on the post, writing, "Congrats big sister. There was no 🗝 without your 🔮 Magic @sarahmgellar."

Trachtenberg posted her own tribute, featuring a photo of her and Gellar, writing, "Happy 25th anniversary, big sister, of the premiere of your show #buffythevampireslayer . We have known each other for almost 30 years. You gave me this shirt to wear to present an award to you. For being a badass. You still are. 🗝🔮❤️ but I'm also still taller. 😜 @sarahmgellar."

Fellow co-star Nicholas Brendon, who played Buffy's bestie Xander Harris, also honored the anniversary, writing on his own account, "#25YearsofBuffy! The big moments are going to come. #BuffyTheVampireSlayer is marking 25 years today. Streaming on @hulu if you’re up for a rewatch!"

David Boreanaz, who played Buffy's tragic vampire love interest, Angel, posted, "An Angel was born 25 years ago even though he was 245 years old. We celebrate 25 years and to all the fans we say 'Thank You!'"

Charisma Carpenter, who played popular girl-turned-Scooby Cordelia Chase, also posted about the special occasion.

"25 years ago hardly seems possible! A huge thanks to fans the world over who have kept the show alive onscreen, in chat rooms, across social media platforms, through podcasts and school curriculums… it’s truly remarkable," she wrote. "Buffy was a huge part of my life as it was to all the cast and crew. Crew who worked tirelessly and gave so much of themselves creatively as well as sacrificing family time, birthdays, graduations, and funerals to be there. So to see the love of the show endure and get passed down through generations is truly meaningful. It is humbling to know that I was a part of something special that appears to live-on in others today. Hopefully forever! Thank you! Happy Buffy Anniversary to all those that celebrate. I’m grateful."

ET spoke with Gellar in July 2021 and she revealed that her two kids, Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, 9, were watching Buffy, which aired from 1997 to 2003, for the first time.

"My boy was into it for the villains, and my daughter was into it for the love stories," Gellar shared.