'Saturday Night Live': Jason Sudeikis' 2012 Joe Biden Returns to Give Pep Talk to Current Day Biden

Jason Sudeikis brought his Joe Biden impression back to Saturday Night Live over the weekend. In his hosting debut, Sudeikis kicked things off in the "Cold Open" by bringing back one of his most beloved impressions.

New castmember James Austin Johnson kicked off the episode reprising the somewhat low-energy President Biden that he debuted in the season premiere a few weeks ago. After learning from his aide just how low his approval ratings have been, he wished to himself that he could recapture the magic he had when he was Vice President.

On cue, Sudeikis' aviator-wearing Biden entered through the door, traveling to the present day back from the golden age of 2012.

"I'm you from eight years ago, buddy!" the cheerful Biden explained. "I'm the ghost of Biden past. Boo!"

"How can you be me? You seem so happy, so carefree, so -- what's the word I'm looking for?" Modern Day Biden asked.

"Lucid," Vice President-Era Biden offered.

Although Sudeikis' Biden, being from the past, hadn't yet been made to reckon with his controversial behavior toward women, and took a sniff of Modern Biden's neck, before suggesting that people would like him if he smiled more.

It was a memorable "Cold Open" sketch that set the tone for Sudeikis' triumphant return to Studio 8H.

Sudeikis recently spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner, and reflected on his return to Studio 8H, sharing, "I don’t know if working there for 10 years is going to be a plus or a minus."

Sudeikis began working at SNL as a sketch writer in 2003, before getting cast as a performer in 2005. He ended his run on the show in 2013. After all those years, Sudeikis says it's not even the episode itself that he's excited for the most, but rather the entire ride.

"I’m looking forward to even just the Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the writing and the read through, you know?" he said. "Because it feels like being shot out of a rocket ship and people are like, 'It’s already done?' So I’m going to savor the parts of the week that I enjoyed from working there."

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.