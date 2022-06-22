Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About 'Storm' of Her Parents' Tax Fraud Conviction, Leaning on Faith

Savannah Chrisley is opening up about the "storm" of controversy and media coverage raging around parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's guilty verdict in their federal tax fraud case.

Savannah took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she shared a video montage of snapshots showing her with friends and family, taken over the past few years, before and amid her parents' legal woes.

"Sitting here this morning reflecting on life…Pre Storm and Post Storm. One thing I can say is that I am thankful for those around that choose to love and love hard…no matter how difficult it may be," Savannah, 24, captioned the post. "Pre Storm was FAST paced and full of things that just don’t matter. Halfway through the video is the transition - more quiet time, more God time, more me time and family time."

Savannah went on to say that she's "grateful in a weird way" for the storm itself, because it confirms for her that "there is a God who out of nothing, does everything!"

"He can take what the enemy used to try and destroy you and use it to develop you. I am in the process of finding ME…so bare with me. No matter what happens in life… choose love. Love so purely that it hurts," she shared. "God is slowing me down and working in my heart…it’s a process. But a process I’m so willing to endure."

She went on to explain that the trials and tribulations she and her family has faced -- the good memories and the difficult ones -- that will make her "a better daughter, sister, friend, partner, future mother, and daughter of God."

"I will forever sing of the goodness of God! Thank you so much to all of those who continue to love on my family and I 💕," Savannah concluded.

On June 7, Savannah's dad, Todd, and stepmom, Julie, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. In addition, Julie was convicted of wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars face up to 30 years in jail.

In August 2019, Todd and Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for falsifying documents to secure up to $30 million in bank loans for personal use.

Todd and Julie turned themselves in shortly thereafter, denying wrongdoing and entering a plea of not guilty. At the time, Todd claimed that a disgruntled former employee had set out to convince the U.S. Attorney's office that the Chrisleys were responsible for committing financial crimes.

On Saturday, Todd and Julie briefly shared how they're feeling amid the legal trouble they find themselves in during an episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast.

Todd addressed the elephant in the room, saying, "I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time."

The Chrisley Knows Best star then went on to say how the trial and subsequent verdict is affecting them.

"We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now but we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker," Todd added.

Julie then chimed in saying, "We're alive and kicking and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone."

For more on the Chrisley Family's ongoing legal drama, see the video below.