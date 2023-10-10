Savannah Chrisley Says 'God Knew' She & Boyfriend Robert Shiver 'Needed Each Other' in Their Lives (Exclusive)

Savannah Chrisley likes where things are going with her new beau. In a phone interview with ET, the 26-year-old Special Forces: World's Toughest Test competitor opened up about going public about her romance with Robert Shiver, the former Auburn football player whose wife allegedly tried to hire a hitman to have him killed.

"We had already spoken about it," Savannah told ET of bringing their relationship into the spotlight. "There were a few things that had occurred that we're like, 'All right, this is definitely gonna come out sooner than later.'"

"And then it just happened on Nick's podcast," she said of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast, before quipping, "I'm not gonna drink wine before I go on a podcast. I learned my lesson."

Even so, Savannah said, "He knew it was gonna come out. I knew it was gonna come out. Now, I'd rather it come out on our own terms than any other way."

As for how her relationship is progressing, Savannah said it's "so new."

"We started talking first of August, end of July, and so it's new, but I feel like God knew that we needed each other during this phase of our life," she said, alluding to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley's, combined 19-year prison sentence, and the alleged plot on Robert's life.

"I'm just grateful to have someone in my life that is just an insane communicator, a great human being, a great parent," she said. "I feel like I've learned so much from him in such a short period of time. I'm just forever grateful for that. This has just gone to show me that you can find beauty in the ashes. It may not happen overnight, but it'll happen."

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs Mondays on Fox.