Savannah Guthrie Is Brought to Tears by Jenna Bush Hager's Amazing Surprise for Her 50th Birthday

Bring on the tears! Jenna Bush Hager had the best surprise for her Today co-host and best friend, Savannah Guthrie, for her 50th birthday -- a private concert by Andrea Bocelli.

On Tuesday’s episode of Today, the world got a look at the gift Bush Hager, 40, gave Guthrie in honor of the milestone occasion -- which she marked on Dec. 27.

“We all wanted to surprise her with something she would never expect,” Bush Hager said before the video package ran. “A once-in-a-lifetime experience to be serenaded by one of the most inspirational and talented singers of all time.”

In the package, Bush Hager shared that their “always-in-control leader” was completely in the dark about her surprise as she walked her blindfolded, arm-in-arm through Madison Square Garden.

“Finding the ultimate birthday gift was a challenge, especially when your friend has already done everything,” Bush Hager said. “So for Savannah’s 50th, we had to get creative.”

Bush Hager said that Guthrie’s strong connection to her faith and love of music inspired the special gift. When they heard Bocelli would be in town performing, the crew got together to form a plan.

Finally, the moment arrived. Bush Hager walked her friend inside the empty venue, telling her that this is “probably the least prepared for any shoot you have ever been in your life.” When she removed Guthrie’s mask, Bocelli and his 9-year-old daughter, Virginia, were on the stage performing their rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Bush Hager and Guthrie sat next to each other crying as the duo performed. After the performance, the still emotional birthday girl got a special hug from the Italian musician.

“I want Savannah to know that in 50 years she has done so much,” Bush Hager said in a voiceover. “She has brought so many people happiness and that she is so special. I just want her to feel all of the power of who she is. And to feel loved because she is.”

Back in the studio, an emotional Guthrie reflected on the gift. “I still kinda can’t believe it,” she said before thanking the Today crew and Bocelli’s team. “The whole thing was incredible.”