Savannah Guthrie Says She's Throwing Out Her Glasses After Second Eye Surgery

Savannah Guthrie is back on the Today show! The 48-year-old co-host joined the morning show live from her home on Thursday, after undergoing cataract surgery earlier this week.

Joining co-host Hoda Kotb via video chat, Guthrie said that her surgery "went great" and revealed that her vision is already improving.

"I'm already seeing better. And I think it'll just get better and better," she said. "You know those reading glasses I'm always looking for? Throwing them out! Don't need them anymore!"

Guthrie shared the clip of her Today show return on Instagram, captioning her post, "Hello, TODAY! Goodbye, glasses!"

Guthrie's eye surgery -- her second in the last year -- was the result an injury she sustained after her now 3-year-old son, Charley, accidentally jabbed her with a toy truck.

On Monday, Guthrie said she was "super excited" to undergo the 30-minute procedure, which she initially had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see, and I've had a hard time seeing," she said at the time.

As for the specific vision complications she'd experienced, Guthrie said it's "kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing, and now I have this cataract, which is a big blurry spot."

"Once they remove that blur, I think it will be a lot better," she said.

Watch the video below for more on Guthrie's eye injury.