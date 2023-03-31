Scheana Shay Says Ariana Madix 'Assassinated' Raquel Leviss at 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

The Vanderpump Rules cast filmed their highly anticipated reunion last week and Scheana Shay is finally giving fans a glimpse into what went down.

On this week’s episode of Dear Media’sScheananigans With Scheana Shay, the reality star sits down with her co-star, Lala Kent, to discuss the VPR reunion, how Ariana Madix handled herself, and how Shay is doing after the restraining order Raquel Leviss filed against her was dismissed.

"I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f**king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch," Kent says about the reunion.

"So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time," Shay adds.

The co-stars mention a special moment that happened at the reunion with them and Ariana Madix.

"We were in the green room and I, like, pulled up a picture or something, it was a picture of Ariana, and she was like, 'Oh my god, I look so hot.' I said, 'I've never heard you say that about yourself and if this is just, like, the tiniest little bit of what your future holds without Tom Sandoval, this is amazing,'" Kent says.

Shay adds, "Yeah, no, she always is like, 'Oh, my arm's this or my face this.' It's always something negative about herself and I know she's someone who has suffered with body dysmorphia, so to hear her look at a photo of herself and say, 'Wow, I look hot,' I'm like, 'Yes, yes, you do.'"

Shay and Kent also talk about how Leviss handled the reunion.

"The fact that she had not a single tear, no remorse," an upset Shay says. "She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear."

"No, I know. She actually smiled," Kent adds.

Shay then brings up the night she and Leviss filmed Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which led to Leviss filing a temporary restraining order against the mother of one.

“It was like watching a joke. I could not believe that. And that's how she was that night. It was just like, 'Oops. Slept with [Sandoval] for seven months,'" she recalls.

After Leviss submitted the TRO request, the judge approved it and ordered Shay to stay 100 yards away from Leviss, her home, vehicle and workplace. Shay pushed back at claims made by Leviss in her filing for a restraining order.

On Wednesday, Leviss and her attorney didn’t show up to court for their hearing and the judge dismissed the restraining order.

"The TRO was dismissed today, and I'm finally free to talk about that night, to talk about her,” the podcast host says. "I honestly hope I never have to see her again because I have nothing to even say to her face at this point. I've said everything I wanted to say at the reunion."

"I feel like there's just, there's nothing I need to even say to her face because it's not gonna go through, nothing's gonna process. She's just gonna look at me with those stupid Bambi eyes that I just now see evil and darkness in. And that was what enraged me," Shay says. "So, that night in New York, there was not one tear in her eye. I'm sobbing, Ariana's sobbing. We are so deeply hurt and affected by this and she's just standing there."

She later claims, "No, I did not punch her. As we've established, I can't really form a fist with these nails."

After the restraining order was dismissed, Shay's attorney, Neama Rahmani, who refers to Leviss by her legal name, Rachel, told ET, "This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel's actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order. Scheana didn't punch Rachel. Rachel didn't get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion."

He added, "When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn't just drop it, she decided to not show up at all. We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana. Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated."

A representative for Shay, who was in the courtroom during the TRO hearing, told ET, "The judge dismissed the TRO and permanent restraining order petition based on the absence of Raquel or her counsel. The judge made no mention of any communications or filings from Raquel to the court regarding how she would like to proceed in the case. The only reason the case was dismissed is because Raquel wasn’t there. Any statements from her camp to the contrary are inconsistent with the judge's ruling."

As for Leviss, her rep told ET, "Scheana and her attorney were notified from the reunion to emails that Raquel wasn't moving forward with the RO. The court was notified by Raquel's counsel that we were not attending and are not moving forward and we had filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received."

"Their attendance was to grandstand which was predictable but at least he finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow bone and slashed eyebrow," the rep added. "Not the dark circles that Scheana is trying to deflect towards."

The Vanderpump Rules reunion is set to premiere in June.