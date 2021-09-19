'Schitt's Creek' Cast Fabulously Reunites at 2021 Emmys After Last Year's Historic Wins

It's good to see the Schitt's Creek cast together again!

After last year's historic Emmy wins, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara fabulously reunited at the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Emmy-winning actors were a bright bunch as they were on hand to present during the telecast.

Dan looked dapper in an electric blue gabardine jacket, shirt and light wool trousers with, all from the Valentino Haute Couture "Des Ateliers" Fall/Winter 2021 collection. His famous father, Eugene, wore an elegant black tuxedo from the current Valentino menswear collection.

The ladies brought their style A-game, with Annie wearing a green chiffon draped shirtdress from the Valentino Haute Couture "Des Ateliers" Fall/Winter 2021 collection. As for the iconic Catherine, she wore a coral Cong Tri gown with Kendra Pariseault jewelry and Stuart Weitzman heels.

Last year, the beloved Canadian sitcom won for Outstanding Comedy Series for its sixth and final season and also picked up wins for acting, writing and directing. Schitt's Creek was one of the most-nominated shows of the year, scoring 15 total nods, including recognition for the four leads, walking away with nine total wins, the most for any comedy series in its final season of eligibility.

Its sweep of the acting categories was a first for the Emmys, with no other show in history taking all four in a single year.

"It means that the work that everybody has put in over six years has you know paid off royally a lot of hard work," Eugene told ET after last year's awards about what their big night meant.

As for continuing the Schitt's Creek story, Dan expressed, "I actually think that this sort of solidifies we went out on a good note and it would take a really freaking good idea to top whatever just happened."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.