Scott Disick and Maluma Have Tense Twitter Exchange and Fans Are Confused

Where did this come from? Scott Disick and Maluma seemingly got into a Twitter tiff on Tuesday and some fans are a little miffed by it.
The 38-year-old reality star started the drama by tweeting about the 27-year-old singer.
"Wtf with this guy @maluma 🧐," the father of three tweeted.
Maluma retweeted the message, replying, "What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?"
Disick then retweeted Maluma's retort, adding, "@maluma, I didn’t have to try that hard, get over yourself. [You're] a joke."
While some fans took offense to Disick's harsh words, others insisted that the exchange was clearly promotion for Maluma's upcoming music video, which several followers claim will feature Disick.
In fact, the pair are pals, with Disick posting a photo with Maluma back in May on Instagram, writing, "Missin Miami."
Maluma commented on the post at the time, "Miss u too 😂."
In fact, Maluma was rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian West, the sister of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott's ex and the mother of his children. Kim put that rumor to rest during the recent Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special.
Watch the clip below for more.
RELATED CONTENT: