Scott Disick Celebrates Hanukkah With His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

Scott Disick is getting in some holiday traditions with his three kids. The 38-year-old businessman took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah with his and Kourtney Kardashian's children -- sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

"Family first," Scott captioned a photo of himself and Penelope lighting the menorah as Mason and Reign watched.

Scott also shared a photo of Reign opening up one of his gifts and looking shocked, writing, "Happy little fella."

Reign wasn't just celebrating Hanukkah. He also flashed a smile in one of his dad's photos where he was missing a front tooth. Scott captioned the pic, "Tooth fairy tonight."

Scott has been getting in lots of quality time with his kids. He recently appeared in Penelope's TikTok video, mouthing, "I love you" in a cute voiceover clip.

It's been a busy time for Kourtney and Scott's family. In October, Kourtney got engaged to drummer Travis Barker, a move that didn't sit well with her ex.

"Scott is stewing over Kourtney and Travis' engagement and not happy at all," a source told ET. "He's lonely right now and not in a relationship, and is very jealous that things are working out for Kourtney. Scott would prefer to go back to when him and Kourtney were just getting along as co-parents without anyone else in their lives romantically."

"He's trying to figure out his next move when it comes to their kids," the source added. "Kourtney is trying to ignore any negativity from Scott because she has been down that road too many times to count and is just enjoying this moment."