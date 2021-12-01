Scott Disick Leaves a Flirty Comment on Kourtney Kardashian's Racy Instagram Post

He's at it again! Scott Disick couldn't help himself after his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, posted a sexy new series of photos.

In the three pics, 41-year-old Kourtney shows off her impressive figure in a sparkly, skintight silver bodysuit and black platform heeled boots.

"Take a bow," the reality star captioned the photos.

Playing off Kourtney's caption, 37-year-old Scott cheekily commented, "Bow wow wow yippi yo yippy yay."

The amicable exes have a history of leaving flirty comments on one another's posts. Last month, Scott praised Kourtney, writing in a family photo on Instagram, "Thank you @kourtneykardash for being the best baby maker in town, I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children with, I love u and our family more than anything in the world 🌎"

Despite these public displays of affection, the exes are not back together. In fact, Scott rang in the new year with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin in Mexico. The pair were spotted hanging out on the beach together.

"Going to Mexico was a nice way for the both of them to unwind, relax and spend more time with each other," a source previously told ET of the trip. "Amelia is easygoing and gets along with Scott's friends, so they're able to just kick back and have a good time."

As for how Kourtney feels about Scott and Amelia's relationship, a source told ET, "Kourtney isn't bothered that Scott is hanging out with Amelia Gray Hamlin and is so far past thinking about him in a romantic way. She knows Scott better than anybody and she is supportive."