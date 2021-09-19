Scott Disick Treats His and Kourtney Kardashian's Kids to Some Sugary Snacks During Fun Night Out

Scott Disick had a family night out on Saturday, taking his and Kourtney Kardashian's three kids -- Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 -- to the grand opening of a Sugar Factory in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 38-year-old father of three took his kiddos to the event, and let them pick out candies and dine at the restaurant. Disick even let his daughter, Penelope, drink a non-alcoholic version of his goblet cocktail, Cali Love, which is typically filled with Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila.

Penelope brought along her pal, Gracie Teefey, the half-sister of Selena Gomez, and the girls had lots of fun in the sugary wonderland.

Sugar Factory // Kabik Photo Group

Sugar Factory // Kabik Photo Group

Sugar Factory // Kabik Photo Group

It's unclear how Kourtney would feel about this outing. Back when they were dating, Scott and Kourtney publicly visited the chain four times, but in 2019, the mom of three got into a major fight with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, over Penelope and Kim's daughter, North West's, Candyland-themed joint birthday party.

"After I eat a piece of candy, I swear I feel like I have to drink two bottles of water," Kourtney declared of having candy that is "disgusting and filled with chemicals" at the party.

According to a source, Kourtney and Scott are not on the greatest of terms as she continues her romance with her longtime friend and neighbor, Travis Barker.

"Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy," the source told ET. "She thinks Scott needs to grow up."

Prior to her kids' Sugar Factory outing with their dad, Kourtney had some fun with Penelope on TikTok, dancing along to the "Linda and Heather" theme song and declaring their "best friends" status.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kourtney took advantage of her kid-free time on Saturday night to go to Knott's Scary Farm with Travis and his son, Landon Barker. She shared one shot kissing her drummer boyfriend at the spooky venue and another riding a log flume with the two Barker boys on her Instagram Stories.