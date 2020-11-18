'Scream' Franchise Creator Kevin Williamson Reveals Title of Upcoming Fifth Film

The fifth film in the ongoing, popular slasher franchise will officially be called Scream. The title was revealed by franchise creator and executive producer Kevin Williamson, who posted a lengthy note as the latest film wrapped production in North Carolina.

“That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!” Williamson posted to Instagram alongside a selfie with stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox. “Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again.”

He continued by writing, “I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that [directors] Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David [Arquette] and Marley [Shelton], and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022.”

Directed by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the latest installment reunites the franchise’s original stars, Arquette, Campbell, Cox, as well as Scream 4 co-star Shelton for a whole new chapter in the ongoing Woodsboro murders, which first rocked the sleepy town when two killers in a ghostface mask terrorized a group of high school students. Among the initial survivors were Sidney Prescott (Campbell), reporter Gale Weathers (Cox) and local cop Dewey Riley (Arquette).

The new film also stars Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Sonia Ammar and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

While details of the plot has been kept under wraps, Campbell did provide one hint when she announced her return to the franchise. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro,” referring to the fictional town setting of Scream and Scream 4. (Scream 2 was set at the fictional Windsor College while Scream 3 moved the story to the backlots of Hollywood.)

While it’s not a major reveal, it does imply there will be a return to roots in this relaunch.

And fans of the franchise have also taken notice of the house in the selfie Williamson snapped with Campbell and Cox. To many, it looks a lot like the home where Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) lived and where the final act of killing took place in the first film.

Even though Stu is not expected to return -- he is dead after all -- it didn’t stop Lillard from saying he’d like to be part of the newest film. “I would love to come back,” he told ET. “Actors, for the most part, most of us are out here tap dancing as fast as we can to feed our families and get jobs. So if there was a chance to come back, that made sense, yes.”

Scream arrives in theaters January 14, 2022.