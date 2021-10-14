Seal Talks About His Special Father-Daughter Bond With Leni Klum as They Walk Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Seal is walking the red carpet with his daughter! The 58-year-old singer stepped out to attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Harder They Fall on Wednesday, and was joined by his 17-year-old daughter, Leni Klum.

Seal told ET's Kevin Frazier that his inaugural red carpet with his daughter, who sported a black Dolce and Gabbana mini dress for the occasion, was "one of the proudest moments of my life."

Seal met Leni's mom, Heidi Klum, when she was pregnant with the now-teenager. The pair tied the knot in 2005, and Seal went on to officially adopt Leni, whose biological dad is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal and Heidi eventually welcomed three children -- Lou, 12, Johan, 14, and Henry, 16 -- before calling it quits in 2014.

The singer's bond with Leni, though, has always remained, he told ET.

"It's everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother," Seal said of his bond with the teen model. "She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The father-daughter duo was on-hand for the premiere of the Western flick with an all-Black cast, in support of Seal's brother, Jeymes Samuel, who is making his feature film directorial debut with the project.

"There was a moment where we were standing together, taking a picture down there, and I looked to him and I got all teary. I said, 'Wow, this is your moment,'" Seal told ET of his brother. "He looked at me and he just knew what I meant by that. It was more than words could ever say."

"He has struggled as an individual. I have watched him go through it. He has watched me go through it. We came from a blue collar, working class area of London, fighting through all of the things that could potentially hold us back," the singer, who contributed to the film's soundtrack, continued. "To see him here today, on his moment, honestly, it is everything to me."

The Harder They Fall hits theaters on Oct. 22. It will make its Netflix debut on Nov. 3.