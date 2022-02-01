'SEAL Team,' 'The Game' and 'Mayor of Kingstown' Renewed at Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is bringing back three dramas!

SEAL Team, The Game and Mayor of Kingstown have all earned renewals at the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service, it was announced Tuesday.

SEAL Team, which made the move to Paramount+ from CBS at the start of the season, will return for a sixth year, while The Game revival and the Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown will both be back for sophomore runs.

SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz leads the ensemble, which includes Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks.

The Game is a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of professional football. The series tackles racism, sexism, classism and more as the team fights for fame, fortune, respect and love -- all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play "the game." Wendy Raquel Robinson, Hosea Chanchez, Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron, Analisa Velez and Toby Sandeman star in the revival.

Season 1 of Kingstown starred Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha’rez Lass and Aidan Gillen. The drama follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.

